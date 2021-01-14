The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the town of Bovina to postpone its bicentennial celebration for a second time.
According to a media release from Bovina Historian Ray LaFever, the celebration, originally scheduled for 2020 and later postponed to 2021, has not been postponed to 2022.
"When we postponed the 2020 celebration and rescheduled it for the summer of 2021, we thought we might be on the other side of the pandemic by then," LaFever said in the release. "Unfortunately, that does not seem realistic at this time."
By moving the celebration to the summer of 2022, the release said, the committee hopes to "substantially increase our chances of being able to have it without the restrictions of the pandemic.
"We know this will be disappointing news to many, but it is better than going through all the work for a celebration in 2021 only to have to cancel it once again. Rescheduling to 2022 will allow us to have the grand celebration that Bovina so richly deserves."
The celebration is now scheduled for July 30-31, 2022.
