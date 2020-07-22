Work is underway to upgrade the exterior of Bovina’s historic fire hall, more than a century old.
The fire hall has been defunct since it was acquired by the Bovina Historical Society in the 1970s and replaced by the current structure on Maple Avenue, according to Ray LaFever, Bovina town historian.
“It’s always been gray,” LaFever said. “Painting it has made such a difference. It generally looks like it did when I was a kid.”
Gordon Krick, a retired Andes school teacher and independent contractor, was hired to complete the paint job.
“I’ve been retired 18 years and never been busier,” Krick said. “There’s not too many painters around anymore.”
Krick said he began work Friday, using a power lift to reach the top story and belfry from the rear of the building and cutting back trees and brush to access the ground level.
“This helps keep me young,” he said with a laugh.
LaFever said the fire hall’s most recent coat of paint is likely 30 years old or more.
“With the bicentennial coming up, we decided we really needed to get the building cleaned up,” said LaFever, who serves as an ex officio member on the board of the Bovina Historical Society.
The O’Connor Foundation awarded the project a $2,000 grant, which will be matched by the Bovina Historical Society, LaFever said.
Even with a fresh coat of paint, the building is far from usable, LaFever said. When the town upgraded its water system several years ago, the fire hall was never reconnected.
“The upstairs interior is in pretty good shape, but one of the challenges now, with any building like that, is that you can’t have events upstairs unless it’s handicapped-accessible,” LaFever said.
The fire hall was built in 1915, the same year the Bovina Center Fire Department was established, according to LaFever. Creating a fire department was made possible by the town’s recent installation of a water system, allowing firefighters to use newly installed hydrants to battle flames.
The ground floor was used to store equipment and the top floor was used as a meeting and event space for the town board, the fire commissioners and the ladies’ auxiliary, LaFever said.
“The board’s vision for the fire hall is that it will be used for historical functions,” LaFever said. “We really would like to see more use made of it.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the fire hall was open for public tours on certain days throughout the year, including Bovina Day, the annual community yard sale held the third Saturday in July.
Historical society board members hoped to unveil the spruced-up structure at the town’s bicentennial celebration, originally scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1 until the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to postpone the event another year.
“We thought it would be nice to have that building looking nice when we have a parade go by,” LaFever said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
