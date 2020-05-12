The town of Bovina's planned celebration of its bicentennial has been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Historian Ray LaFever announced the postponement on Tuesday, saying, "The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation too unsettled to move ahead this summer." he said travel restrictions will likely continue "for some time to come" and several people have already indicated that they are changing their plans to travel to Bovina this year.
While a celebration would be "a great tonic this summer," LaFever said, "It would be hard to carry it out while worrying about people’s health and safety.
"By waiting a year, we are hoping that Bovina’s big birthday party can take place in a more joyful atmosphere," he said.
He said the event is now scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1, 2021, with "some form of a virtual celebration during 2020."
Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to edge up in Chenango County, as the Health Department reported 111 cases Tuesday, up from 107 a day earlier.
According to a media release, there were five people hospitalized with the disease on Tuesday, three in precautionary quarantine and 34 in mandatory quarantine. There are 70 people who have recovered.
The total of people tested was reported at 1,433.
There were no additions to the four deaths previously recorded.
Delaware County reported no new cases on Tuesday and will no longer report lab reports that are transfered, according to a media release.
The county Health Department reported 62 positive results and 50 people discharged after recovering. There were five people isolating at home, 10 in mandatory quarantine and 3 in hospitals.
Four county residents have died from the disease.
There have been 1,094 people tested for COVID-19 with 998 negative tests. There are 18 test results pending, officials said.
Otsego County has not released new information since May 4, when there were 62 confirmed cases, four deaths and 57 people recovered from
The Otsego County Department of Health said at that time it “continues to investigate and perform contact tracing on all positive COVID cases. Social distancing remains a very important way to reduce the spread of illness.”
The Schoharie County Department of Health has not announced new numbers since May 5, when the total number of cases was placed at 42, plus a non-resident SUNY Cobleskill employee.
