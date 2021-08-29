A 7-year-old boy died following a rollover ATV crash in the town of Decatur shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, State Police reported Saturday.
The boy was operating the ATV when it rolled while on private property on Fisher Road, according to media release. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, however, no signs of foul play were observed by Investigators on scene, the release said.
