Boys & Girls Club names exec. director
The Oneonta Boys and Girls Club has announced that Robert Escher is its new executive director.
According to a media release from the club, Escher was born and raised in Oneonta, and “grew up at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club playing all sports.”
His previous professional experience includes work at the Oneonta Family YMCA and Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care (now Helios Care).
“Carl J. Delberta created an opportunity in 1947 that forever changed our community and the lives’ of boys and girls who have entered our amazing facility on River Street,” Escher said in the release. “As one of those lucky kids, that walked through the doors of our club, I am humbled, and very grateful for the incredible honor and responsibility to continue the spirit and legacy of Carl and the Delberta family as bestowed upon me by the Board of Directors. With great excitement and respect, I look forward to carrying out the mission to build a community that raises strong, kind, confident kids.”
