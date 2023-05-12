The city of Oneonta’s contractor, Eastman Associates, will begin construction for replacing the Center Street Bridge at Brook Street on Wednesday, May 17, by setting up detour signs and placing barricades across Center Street at the bridge.
The construction project will continue through the end of August, according to a media release from the city. Work will include demolition of the existing bridge deck and rails, and replacement with a new concrete deck and bridge rails. Storm sewer structures and pipes, new ADA sidewalks and curbs will also be replaced, followed by new pavement and restoration.
During the work period, all traffic will be detoured around the project area. Center Street will be closed from West Street to Church Street except for local and emergency traffic. Truck traffic from Lettis Highway to Hartwick College and north will be detoured to Main Street, to Grand Street, to Division Street, to Market Street, to Main Street, to Chestnut Street and to West Street.
The following temporary changes to the Oneonta Public Transportation bus stops will be in effect during the project:
• Bus stops on West Street near The Daily Star and on Chestnut Street at the Dollar General store will be closed. A new bus stop will be located on Church Street, just past the First United Methodist Church.
• The bus stop on Center Street at the end of Church Street will be closed. A new bus stop will be located at the end of Church Street at Center Street and the Center Street stop sign will be moved several feet east to allow buses to turn right at the end of Church Street.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution and obey signs.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays, according to the release.
Questions or concerns related to this project can be directed to the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
