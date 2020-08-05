Brindisi survey highlights internet woes in Chenango

A recent broadband internet access survey by U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, found that Chenango County is home to the second-worst broadband speeds in the state.
The survey revealed that New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which encompasses more than 5,000 square miles and includes all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties, and parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga counties, has the slowest overall internet speeds of any area in the state.
Of the more than 1,000 households that completed the survey, which was launched district-wide in November, more than half of respondents described their experiences with their internet service providers as “poor” or “terrible” in terms of service quality, customer care and price.
Brindisi said his district’s broadband access was “unacceptable.”
“Our rural communities lack access to reliable and affordable broadband and it is hurting our economy, our small businesses, our working families and our children,” he said.
Commerce Chenango President Kerri Green said the survey results came as no surprise.
“We knew that,” she said of the county’s poor internet availability. “I don’t think any of us realized how bad it was.”
Chenango County is home to seven of the district’s 15 municipalities with the slowest internet service, including South Plymouth, which ranks worst in the district with download speeds of 0.6 Mbps and upload speeds of 0.3 Mbps.
The Federal Communications Commission’s broadband benchmark is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.
Also included among the worst-ranking municipalities are South New Berlin, McDonough, Oxford, Sherburne, Bainbridge and Norwich, the latter of which reported 5.3 Mbps download speeds and 1.4 Mbps upload speeds.
At 5.3 Mbps and 0.9 Mbps, Chenango County’s average overall internet speeds register at a fraction of those of the other seven counties in NY-22, which range from 22.0 to 31.4 Mbps in download speeds and 4.4 to 8.6 Mbps in upload speeds.
The town of New Berlin was the top-ranking municipality in the 22nd Congressional District in terms of internet speed, with download speeds of 103.5 Mbps and upload speeds of 102.6 Mbps, and the only Chenango County municipality to register in the top 15.
Green said she and other Chenango County officials who serve on the Southern Tier 8 regional board have been working to improve broadband access in the area for months.
The organization’s regional broadband collective includes representatives from Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware counties and officials from 49 school districts to identify and assess currently underserved areas.
“We’re working to come up with a regional answer to the broadband situation in our counties,” said Shane Butler, senior planner with the Chenango County Planning Department and chair of the Southern Tier 8 regional board. “It’s pretty sad to see how low Chenango really fell.”
“These numbers will help make our case even more,” Green said of the survey data. “We need broadband for our businesses, our students and our communities, and COVID has really shed light on that, with everyone transitioning to online schooling and working from home.”
“There is no reason why our country, which connected every remote farm and homestead to the power grid a century ago, can’t connect every home to the internet today,” Brindisi said. “Whereas the lack of internet access used to be an inconvenience, now it is a towering roadblock to a family’s financial security and a student’s educational success.”
Approximately 10% of students at SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich campus indicated they had no internet access or unreliable service at their residences on a survey issued by the college at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, when the school shifted instruction to an exclusively online format, according to Lindsey Lefevre, director of the Norwich campus.
In response, the college offered building access for students in need of reliable internet to complete their coursework, she said. Faculty also recorded live lectures for students to access at a later time.
“It is of utmost importance, as instruction will continue to overwhelmingly be online for the fall semester, that we address the potential gaps that can occur due to lack of access to acceptable internet,” Lefevre said. “If not, we would be putting students at an incredible disadvantage of not being successful academically.”
Brindisi urged the FCC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to partner with state and local governments to ensure that federal investments are directed where they are needed, criticizing the FCC’s broadband maps and data as being “outdated.”
In October, the FCC is scheduled to launch the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will allow internet service providers to reverse-bid on $16 billion in broadband expansion projects.
“The areas that will be eligible to receive broadband will be based on the old flawed broadband maps,” Brindisi said. “This means billions of dollars may go to the wrong regions, once again leaving behind unserved rural areas.”
He called for greater market competition among local and national internet service providers, cooperatives and municipalities, and for stronger oversight of the use of taxpayer-funded subsidies for broadband expansion to ensure that cable and internet companies fulfill their legal obligations.
“Many of the problems facing customers, such as rising prices and poor customer service, would be fixed with more choices in the market,” Brindisi said.
According to FCC data, 90% of residents of New York’s 22nd Congressional District live in census blocks with only one cable or fiber optic internet provider capable of delivering broadband speeds, and only 6% of residents live in census blocks that are serviced by two companies.
“Battling with internet providers has been a lifelong fight for me,” Brindisi said. “And I’m not going to throw in the towel until every home in our district has access to reliable, affordable broadband.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
