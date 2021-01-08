Not yet knowing if he was re-elected in 2020, Anthony Brindisi is running for Congress in 2022.
According to a media release from Brindisi's campaign, Anthony Brindisi for Congress filed a statement of candidacy for 2022 Friday with the Federal Election Commission.
"This statement prepares Brindisi for a hopeful re-election campaign in 2022," the release said. The 2020 race remains in court as hundreds of ballots are reviewed and await rulings.
“I am hopeful that I will be certified the winner in this race for New York’s 22nd district,” Brindisi said in the release. “And I will get right back to fighting for bipartisan solutions, making Congress work for working families, and standing up to anyone on behalf of this district. Serving this community is the honor of a lifetime. I look forward to being re-elected and stand ready to continue to serve this community for years to come.”
