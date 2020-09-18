U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, announced Friday that the town of Broome Volunteer Fire Department in Schoharie County will receive a $133,333 grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The award will allow the fire department to purchase 20 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus.
“First responders risk their health daily to keep our communities safe, and it is critically important that they have the resources needed to respond to emergencies as safely and effectively as possible," Delgado said in a media release.
Chief Brian Chichester said in the release, "As a small rural fire department, on behalf of the community we serve, we are grateful for this FEMA grant award. ... Along with adequately equipping firefighters comes the responsibility of protecting their health, safety and well-being in the performance of their duties; also, from a risk reduction standpoint, compliant gear reduces potential liability in the event of an equipment failure on the fireground.”
