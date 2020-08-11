Broome sanctuary home to pigs, much more

For a couple of New Jersey expats, a grassy lot in the rural southeast corner of Schoharie County that was intended to be a refuge from a bustling lifestyle quickly became a sanctuary for dozens of animals from across the country.
The Broome Animal Sanctuary was created in 2014 by Tony Frier and Greg Gude, a couple together for nearly 30 years.
“Our mission is to raise awareness of factory farm atrocities while promoting a happier, healthier and more humane way of life between humans, animals and the environment,” Gude said.
The pair bought the original three-acre parcel as a getaway from their home in Jersey City, where they also owned and operated 9th & Coles Tavern. Frier, who works remotely for a multinational professional services network, moved upstate full-time first, and Gude followed in 2018.
Frier and Gude may be the sanctuary’s executive directors, but Wattles the pig, the sanctuary’s original rescue, is credited as the founder. Gude said he purchased Wattles as a birthday gift for Frier in 2014 after an acquaintance showed the pair photos of the newborn litter.
“Wattles was the runt, and he was the only spotted one in the bunch,” Frier said.
“Tony just fell in love,” Gude said.
The sanctuary is home to about 120 animals, which were rescued and relocated from farms and zoos across the country as well as animal hoarding situations often involving abuse or neglect, Gude said.
“We lose quite a few animals because we take them in from bad situations, and a lot of times it’s already too late,” he said. “But they receive the very best medical care at Cornell.”
One of the pair’s special cases was Regan the pig, who was “liberated from a farm in Wisconsin” where she was born in May, her hind legs not fully developed, Gude said. The pair agreed to take Regan in, raising thousands of dollars for months of surgeries and medical care.
Regan passed away at the sanctuary July 1, followed a few hours later by Teddy, a longhorn and Brahma calf who was born unable to stand on his front legs and rescued from a farm in April, Gude said.
Also a regular patient at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Teddy underwent several surgeries and extensive therapy, which included his very own ball pit at the sanctuary, Gude said. He spent most of his time in a hay-filled kiddie pool, nestled with blankets and stuffed animals, and received a steady stream of visitors and “Teddy-sitters.”
“We buried Teddy and Regan together under the apple tree in our front yard, where Teddy would spend his afternoons watching all of the animals in the yard parade past him,” he said.
“We like to say that they weren’t meant to be here,” Gude continued. “They were meant to save their families — Teddy saved two and Regan saved two,” who later arrived at the sanctuary.
The sanctuary’s current cast of characters includes Snowball, the free-roaming rabbit; Bibi, the intersex goat; Mayflower the turkey, who was profiled by People Magazine in 2018; a trio of alpacas named after the Bee Gees, and the house pigs, Joseph and Spence, who each have their own room.
Among other animals of residence are cows, chickens, peacocks, guinea hens, ducks, domestic geese and a mini horse named Peanut.
“We didn’t expect it to grow as fast as it did,” Gude said.
The pair recently purchased a 16-acre lot across the street that was formerly used by the town as a dumping site for debris and wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Irene in 2011, Gude said. “There were mounds of dirt and stone and parts of houses, appliances — it was a mess.”
Future plans include constructing a pavilion and a welcome center, which will hold lectures and events for 30 to 50 people, as well as a gift shop and a cafe.
The sanctuary is also a Certified Wildlife Habitat and may soon be home to the Catskill Creek Preserve, Frier said.
“We’re hoping to make it a point of interest for families, so they can walk around and see the animals,” Gude said.
Between site preparations, excavating, construction and utilities, the expansion is expected to cost $200,000, according to Gude.
The pair hosts an online auction every month to help cover expenses at the sanctuary - they raised $3,300 during the most recent one - and are in the midst of coordinating an estate sale.
“We’re selling off everything we own and putting it into the sanctuary,” Gude said. “That way, if something happens to us, we know this place will be taken care of.”
As an additional source of income, Frier and Gude also rent rooms to overnight guests at the Wattles Inn, which is adjacent to the sanctuary, and Wattles Inn in the Middle, located in the nearby village of Middleburgh. Guests are invited to explore the area’s natural beauty and help out on the farm, if they desire.
The coronavirus pandemic dealt a hefty blow to the hospitality end of the business, Frier said, but plans are moving forward for the sanctuary’s annual Vegan Festival, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.
For more information, visit broomeanimalsanctuary.com or follow Broome Animal Sanctuary on Facebook.
Visit bit.ly/broomeanimalsanctuary to donate to the expansion fundraising.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
