Two brothers have been arrested as a result of an investigation into several break-ins and larcenies in Delaware County.
According to a media release, State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Margaretville arrested Nehemiah A. Clark, 42, and Jeremiah A. Clark, 40, both of Grand Gorge, on Jan. 14 after an execution of a search warrant. Investigators found more than two dozen stolen items ranging from tools, equipment, personal items and sports items during the search.
According to the arrest reports, the burglaries occurred Nov. 28, Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.
Each man was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor
Both men were arraigned. Jeremiah was released on his own recognizance, although he also has additional charges from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Nehemiah was sent to the Delaware County jail.
The State Police were assisted by Delaware County Sheriffs Department and the Roxbury constable during the investigation.
