The city of Oneonta's director of finance, Virginia Lee, provided some initial guidance to the Common Council on Tuesday, Aug. 1 as city leaders begin to build next year's municipal budget.
Under the city's budget process, the city administrator and finance director work together closely with each department head regarding budget requests.
The city administrator and finance director present a draft budget to the council by October 15. Budget meetings are held with the council throughout the process to discuss various topics.
Per the city charter, a budget hearing is held at least one week before the adoption of the budget to receive public comments. All budget meetings are public.
Lee said that there are no estimated budget amounts yet, as the budget process has just begun.
The process determines the expenses and revenue sources to be presented for council consideration. Once both estimates are completed, then adjustments would need to be considered depending on the results.
Initial numbers
Lee presented some initial numbers to the council Tuesday.
The city's payment-in-lieu-of-taxes revenues are due to increase by about $23,000 when the Dietz Street Lofts PILOT agreement takes effect next year.
If the council were to approve the amount allowed via the New York State Tax Cap formula, the estimated tax levy increase would be 1.55%.
A tax cap was first implemented in Oneonta in 2012.
Lee said that the state tax cap formula is designed so taxpayers are protected from excess tax taxing jurisdictions — a preset guideline to help keep tax increases to a minimum.
However, the city didn't budget as high as the tax cap in previous years, which Lee said left money on the table.
"Past administrations based decisions on what was believed to be the best for the city at that time, which should be respected," she said.
The estimated taxable assessment is $496 million. If the city increases the tax levy for 2024 by $80,000, it would increase the tax bill by $16.20 per 100,000 in assessment.
The 2023 budget has $4.9 million in sales tax revenue. With a suggested increase of $425,000, the 2024 budget would have $5.4 million in sales tax revenue.
The top six taxable sales categories as of Feb. 28, 2023, make up nearly 63% of sales tax revenue — car dealers at 11.02%, building material and supplies dealers at 8.43%, restaurants and other eateries at 8.15%, general merchandise stores, warehouses and supercenters at 8.03%, electronic shopping and mail-order houses at 6.55% and gas stations at 5.57%.
In 2021 and 2022, the city gained more that $5 million in sales tax revenue, reaching $5.3 million in 2021 and $5.8 million in 2022.
The city has a sales tax agreement with Otsego County, in place since 1991, to receive 12% of the net proceeds of sales tax collected by the county. The county is mandated to share another 12% with all of the other towns and villages county-wide.
Lee said that she's not allowed to know how much sales tax revenue is collected within the city limits versus other municipalities, as it's considered privileged information.
She added that it's unknown if the state is going to have a separate category for cannabis sales tax.
