One of two brothers charged with committing sex crimes against a child has been sentenced to 10 years probation in Otsego County Court.
Anthony C. Schorer, of Burlington, pled guilty to second-degree criminal sexual act against a child in court on Friday, June 3, District Attorney John Muehl said.
"It went from a class B felony to a class C felony," Muehl said. "It was the resolution we wanted."
Schorer's brother, Timothy J. Schorer of Hartwick, has not pled out, Muehl said, and his next court date is June 24.
Muehl said earlier this year, the crimes happened between 2003 and 2010 when the victim was between the ages of 5 and 11 and the Schorer brothers were between the ages of 14 and 20.
