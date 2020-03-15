State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning will begin Monday, March 16, and run through Thursday, May 14.
Warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating forecast daily for the 2020 fire season at www.dec.ny.gov/lands/68329.html. Fire conditions in most of the state are low risk.
Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in the state, the release said. When temperatures are warmer and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily and be further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.
New York enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur. Since the ban was established, the eight-year annual average number of spring fires decreased by 42.6%, from 2,649 in 2009, to 1,521 in 2018, the release said.
Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should not leave such fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round. For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit www.dec.ny.gov/lands/42524.html.
Some towns, primarily in and around the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, are designated "fire towns." Open burning is prohibited year-round in these municipalities unless an individual or group has a permit from DEC. To find out whether a municipality is designated a "fire town" or to obtain a permit, contact the appropriate DEC regional office. A list of regional offices is available on DEC's website.
