Otsego County Judge Brian Burns has been selected by the 6th District Republican Judicial Committee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Michael Coccoma on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
Burns has served two 10-year terms in Otsego County. He was selected Tuesday, Aug. 11, by a panel of officials from the 10 counties in the 6th District.
Coccoma announced his retirement in June after 25 years on the bench.
Because Burns had already been nominated for a third term, he will withdraw his name from the ballot as a judge for Otsego County, where he was unopposed. According to GOP officials, a candidate to succeed Burns will be nominated Sunday, Aug. 16, during a special Otsego County GOP meeting in Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Defender Mike Trosset, Otsego County Assistant District Attorney Will Green, Oneonta City Prosecutor Michael Getman, Oneonta lawyer and state support magistrate for Otsego and Delaware counties Richard Brown, Oneonta attorney Susan Lettis and Cooperstown lawyer and Assistant Otsego County Public Defender Jhilmil (Jill) Ghaleb have all declared their interest in the position.
