A Sherburne-Earlville School District bus driver has been charged with forcibly touching three children.
According to a media release, State Police at Norwich arrested Douglas C. Webb, 61, of Sherburne, on Feb. 3. An investigation revealed that Webb inappropriately touched three students, ages 14, 15 and 16.
He was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
Webb was arrested and arraigned before a judge. He was released on his own recognizance and the victims were issued stay away orders of protection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.