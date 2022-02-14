A school bus driver was arrested on drunken driving charges in Schoharie County, State Police reported.
State troopers from Cobleskill stopped Harry Olivier, 43, of Troy on Friday evening, Feb. 11, after receiving calls that he was driving erratically while he operated a school bus on Interstate 88 near Central Bridge, State Police said in a news release.
The bus driver was given roadside sobriety tests then taken into custody for driving under the influence. He provided a breath sample with blood alcohol content of .06%, according to the release. For drivers of commercial motor vehicles, .04% is the legal limit for intoxication.
Olivier was driving home members of the Cohoes girls varsity basketball team after they played against Cobleskill-Richmondville High School. He drove fewer than 20 miles from the high school before he was stopped in the town of Schoharie, troopers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.