Otsego County has announced that Otsego Express Route 1 will extend to two stops in Richfield Springs, offering service between Richfield Springs, Oneonta and Cooperstown weekdays.
Some original stop times have changed slightly from the previous route schedule, according to a media release.
The new schedule will take effect Monday, April 26. The schedule can be seen at www.otsegoexpress.com or on Facebook. Call 607-432-4705 for more information.
All COVID-19 precautions are still in effect.
