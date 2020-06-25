Business grants available through Oneonta's Survive Then Thrive program

Oneonta is offering three grants for businesses in the city, as part of the Survive Then Thrive program.
According to a media release, the city will offer funds in three programs: Reopening Fund, Recovery Fund and Microenterprise Program. A business can only apply for one of the three grants. According to the grant rules, applications for multiple grants will be rejected.
The Reopening Fund offers grants of up to $500 to cover COVID-related costs to small businesses in the city. Businesses must have fewer than 50 employees, have been in business before March and have receipts for expenses since March 13 that are pandemic related.
According to the grant, costs covered include: PPE equipment (including masks, gloves and other protective items), sanitizer, sanitizing stations, screening stations, disinfectant, disinfecting equipment, social distancing signage and floor markings, protective screens and other items that are needed to assist the business with meeting COVID-19 restrictions. Also minor changes to physical workspace to allow for social distancing for take-out and curbside pickup. All eligible costs subject to city approval.
The grant money will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Recovery Fund offers grants of up to $3,000, with a priority on restaurants, bars and retail stores. The grant also covers PPE and other social distancing expenditures.
"Recovery Investment Fund offers funds to assist small businesses located in the city of Oneonta meet New York State COVID-19 related social distancing protocols and public health requirements," the grant read. "Funds can be used for working capital and purchasing personal protective equipment to assist the business with recovering from the impact of COVID-19."
All businesses must have been in operation before March 13, and receipts for post March 13 spending must be included.
The grant covers: Working capital including rent, utilities, inventory, payroll, cost of setting up and maintaining online sales, and other costs related to recovery, PPE equipment (including masks, gloves and other protective items), sanitizer, sanitizing stations, screening stations, disinfectant, disinfecting equipment, social distancing signage and floor markings, protective screens and other items that are needed to assist the business with meeting COVID-19 restrictions. Also minor changes to physical workspace to allow for social distancing for take-out and curbside pickup. All costs subject to grantor approval.
Major building renovations and contractor installations are ineligible under the Recovery grant.
Deadline for the Recovery Fund and Reopening Fund is Friday, July 3.
The Microenterprise Program will offer grants between $3,000 and $5,000 to businesses with five or less employees, including owners.
"The Microenterprise Program has been reprogrammed to offer funds to assist very small, existing businesses located in the city of Oneonta with reopening and recovery costs to meet New York State COVID-19 related social distancing protocols and public health requirements. Funds can be used for working capital and purchasing personal protective equipment to assist the business with recovering from the impact of COVID-19."
Businesses must have existed before March 13 and must submit receipts from after that date. Business must have reduced staff and/or temporarily closed business or been reduced to online sales, take-out or curbside delivery during On Pause. Business training is required during the grant term. Awarded grants must be completed by Dec. 17. Job creation/retention or low-moderate income owner benefit is required.
Costs eligible for reimbursement include: working capital including rent, utilities, inventory, payroll, cost of setting up and maintaining online sales and other costs related to recovery, PPE equipment (including masks, gloves and other protective items), sanitizer, sanitizing stations, screening stations, disinfectant, disinfecting equipment, social distancing signage and floor markings, protective screens and other items that are needed to assist the business with meeting COVID-19 restrictions. All costs subject to grantor approval.
Ineligible uses include building renovations and contractor installations.
Deadline is Friday, July 17.
Go to www://supportoneonta.com/business-fund-application/ for an application for any of the grants.
