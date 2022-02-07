Buttermann to try again for Assembly

Oneonta resident Dan Buttermann announced Monday that he plans to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the Assembly in the newly formed 122nd district, which covers parts of Otsego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer Counties.
“The census showed us in clear terms what we have feared — Central New York is losing people, and we must turn that around," Buttermann said in a media release. "Now that new district lines are set we must also send new representatives to Albany.”
Buttermann lost a 2020 challenge to Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, in the 121st District. He announced in December, before redistricting was completed, that he would run again. Oneonta will be in the 122nd district as a result of redistricting.
Buttermann has been a member of the Oneonta City Schools Board of Education, the Oneonta Town Planning Board, and currently serves on the boards of directors of Opportunities for Otsego and the Oneonta Concert Association. Buttermann is also a member of the NAACP, Farm Bureau, and is president of the Oneonta Rotary Club, according to the release.
Since 2017, Buttermann has led the team organizing TEDxOneonta, which brings TEDx talks to the community.
“My record in community action is founded on collaboration. Now is the time for action," he said in the release. "Our state is at a pivotal point and we need representatives that can collaborate, share ideas, and work collectively with one another. The world is changing, and we can capture the best parts of that change for our communities, but we can only do that through compromise and collaboration. That is why my first, and most important promise is to listen.
"I see a bright future for New York and am eager to get to work for every family in this district. We cannot advance though if we don’t start by backing our families, schools, and businesses to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
For more information go to buttermannforassembly.com, email buttermannforassembly@gmail.com or call 315-280-8441.
