Buttermann to try for Assembly again

An Oneonta man will try again to gain a seat in the state Assembly.
Dan Buttermann announced he plans to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the Assembly. Oneonta is in the 121st Assembly District, but that may change when new legislative district maps are finalized to reflect changes in the 2020 census. Butterman lost a 2020 challenge to Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield.
“Now is the time for change in Albany," Buttermann said in a media release. "The census showed us in clear terms what we have feared — Central New York is losing people, and we must turn that around. Families across New York and our country have suffered in the last two years, and they cannot be ignored any longer."
Buttermann has been a member of the Oneonta City Schools Board of Education, the Board of Directors of Opportunities for Otsego and the Oneonta Concert Association. In 2017, he organized the planning team that presents the annual TEDx events in Oneonta
He has served on the Town of Oneonta Planning Board, is president of the Oneonta Rotary Club, is a member of the NAACP, Farm Bureau and the American Federation of Musicians Local 443, performs with the Oneonta Community Concert Band and the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and teaches courses in business at Hartwick College, the release said.
“We are at a pivotal time in our state and country. Now is the time for action," Butterman said "We can and must rebuild our economy for the 21st century. We must reach every household and business with high speed internet, and cell phone coverage. As your representative, I will put constituent services first by listening to each and every person. I will include farmers, educators and business owners in the process of bringing forward the best ideas. My first, and most important promise is to listen.”
For more information, go to buttermannforassembly.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.