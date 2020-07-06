Buttermann wins primary, faces Salka in fall election

Dan Buttermann will get his chance to run for the 121st Assembly seat held by incumbent Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield.
Buttermann, an Oneonta insurance executive who had the backing of the Otsego County Democratic establishment, led Hamilton farmer Corey Mosher after election-day ballots were counted, 1,184 to 880.
Thursday, July 2, after absentee ballots were counted in all areas but Otsego, the math hadn't helped Mosher enough to win, and he conceded to Buttermann.
Mosher posted on his campaign's social media accounts Thursday evening: "As it stands this morning, Dan is ahead in the vote count 2,418 to our 2,136. With only Otsego County left to report absentee ballots, it has been determined to concede the primary. I want to thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for the work you put in. I will be reaching out to as many as I can in the coming days and weeks to talk about next steps as we transition into helping Dan secure the seat for the 121st district," he wrote.
Buttermann, who ran unsuccessfully to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Magee in 2018, had been endorsed by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, as well as many other Otsego County Democratic Party officials. The Otsego advantage was huge for him as he ran up a nearly 400 vote cushion in Otsego on election day, leading Mosher 595 to 198.
Magee lost to Salka in the 2018 general election, ending his nearly three decades in office.
The 121st district is comprised of Madison County, most of the western half of Otsego County, including Cooperstown and Oneonta, and the southern tip of Oneida County.
Mosher's advantage was not nearly as big in his native Madison County or neighboring Oneida County. After election day, he led Buttermann in those two counties, 610-520 in Madison, and 72-69 in Oneida.
Salka and Buttermann will compete in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
