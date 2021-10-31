A portion of state Route 51 has been renamed in honor of a town of Butternuts man who lost his life in the Vietnam war, Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced.
Hochul on Sunday, Oct. 31, signed legislation designating a portion of the route in the town of Butternuts as SP4 Richard F. Walton Jr. Memorial Highway.
Walton was born and raised in the town of Butternuts where his family were longtime residents. In 1968, Walton underwent basic training and medical training after enlisting with the 326th Medical Battalion, 101st Airborne, American Division, the governor's office said in a media release. In November of that year, he volunteered to go to Vietnam for a one-year tour of duty. After his tour, he volunteered to return to his work as a medic in Southeast Asia. After a brief trip home to spend Christmas with his parents, Walton once again answered the call to serve his country and returned to South Vietnam.
On Feb. 6, 1970, while serving in Vietnam, Walton lost his life in a helicopter crash, the release said.
“SP4 Richard Walton, Jr. is an American hero who lived to help others and tragically lost his life in service to his country,” Hochul said in the release. “This designation will honor his life, bravery, dedication and the sacrifice he made for his country.”
The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Peter Oberacker and Assembly Member Joe Angelino
“Every man and woman who wears a United States military uniform sacrifices for our nation and our way of life, some, like Army Specialist Walton, make the ultimate sacrifice. SP4 Walton served to help others, ‘carrying a needle instead of a gun,’ as he put it," Oberacker said in the release. "It is my humble honor to help keep his memory alive and ensure that others know what Richard Walton Jr. meant to his hometown of Gilbertsville and his country.”
Angelino added: "I'm pleased State Route 51 in the Town of Butternuts will be named the 'Specialist 4th Class Richard F. Walton Jr. Memorial Highway'. This recognition is important to never forget the sacrifice made by Richard in Vietnam in 1970. Richard had already served a combat tour as a soldier in Vietnam, voluntarily returning for an additional tour as a medic when his life was taken in a helicopter crash. This designation will be a reminder for all to see as they travel this highway and may give some comfort to his remaining family members that Richard was not forgotten."
