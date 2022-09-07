CADE and Orinoco Farms & Cattle Products will present “Fresh Food & Field Notes” a pasture walk, farm demonstration and fundraising event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Orinocco Farms at 2227 Turnpike Road in East Meredith.
According to a media release, the event will include:
• Learning about grass-fed beef production, resilient farm practices and healthy soils with a pasture walk around the farm;
• Building networks, connecting with established and beginning farmers, and meeting CADE staff and board members;
• Eating Venezuelan-style beef barbecue and sampling food and beverages from other local farms.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p839rtj to reserve your spot to attend. Donations are encouraged based on the following:
• Beginning farmers or students with fewer than 10 years of operation or someone considering establishing a new farm, free;
• Established farmers (10 or more years in operation), $15 per person or $30 for a farm family;
• Everyone else, a recommended donation of $50 per person.
The farm will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pasture walk will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., wiuth dinner, networking and socializing continuing through 4 p.m. Participants who prefer to skip the pasture walk are welcome to join the food and networking time, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Those attending should wear muck boots, the release said. Attendees can also shop and purchase Orinoco’s grass fed-beef products and beef boxes.
Established in 2019, Orinoco Farms & Cattle Products “pastures cattle using resilient and regenerative practices centered on healthy soils and produces grass fed beef products,” the release said.
