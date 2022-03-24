Callahan to lead Cooperative Extension

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has announced Liz Callahan of Cooperstown will be its executive director, beginning April 12.
Before accepting the position, Callahan was the executive director of Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith since 2001. According to a media release from Cooperative Extension, her work at Hanford Mills "included developing the resources to expand the interpretation and preservation of the rural industrial complex and historic site." She has also served as the director of the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi and as the program coordinator for the Regional Council of Historical Agencies.
Before moving to Cooperstown in 1991 to purse a master's degree in history museum studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program, Callahan served as a VISTA volunteer and worked in enrollment management at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and communications, the release said.
“I am honored to begin working with the talented and dedicated staff and volunteers who are bringing Cornell Cooperative Extension’s outstanding programs and resources to our communities and to lead an organization that plays such an important role in the vitality of communities throughout Schoharie and Otsego Counties,” Callahan said in the release.
