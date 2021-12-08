Calls for Malatras' resignation grow

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, and James Malatras, left, his former director of state operations, listen during the Spirits and Cider Summit, Oct. 7, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. Malatras, currently Chancellor of New York's public college system, is facing calls to resign after the release of text messages showing he mocked one of the women accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)