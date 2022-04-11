Campus festival gives lift to Oneonta woman battling cancer

The Oneonta Fights Cancer club of SUNY Oneonta hosted its annual Oneonta Fights Cancer walk on April 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event included an all-night music festival with local talent in conjunction with a short walk.
Each year, the club donates all the proceeds from the event to a local recipient who is battling cancer. This year's recipient is Doria Watson, who suffers from kidney failure and esophageal cancer. The proceeds came from a $10 donation for entry along with money collected from concessions and other donations.
The music lineup included Luke Mock, Redshift, West African Drums, Lily Soleil, Mirabella Phinney, Calico Man and Side-B. Mock said he was excited to help at the event both as a performer and as an audio technician.
“It's something that really hits home for a lot of people, I’ve had family members with cancer, we’ve all known people that have or know someone who has had or died from cancer. It’s a really terrible thing that a lot of people go through,” Mock said.
Watson was introduced on the stage. “The only thing I can say is support from everybody is the one thing that you need," she said. "To keep your head up, to think about other loved ones and other people that are going through it. I have the greatest support system in the world and even people that I don’t know that’s here, thank you for supporting me.”
She went on to say, “It’s hard, the battle will always continue but you have to have faith and I have faith in God and trust, and I have faith that my friends and my family will always be there for me. I say to the young kids, take care of your body, take care of yourself, go to the doctor, make sure things are right with you. Without that, you don’t know what you are gonna go through.”
Watson thanked Linda Drake, who helped coordinate the event, Linda’s daughter Lindsey, who nominated Watson, and those in Oneonta who have supported Watson and her family. One of those Oneonta community members is Theresa Bellissimo who said: “I came out because I’m friends with the lady who’s putting it on, but my girlfriend Doria is here. So I came out in support for her.”
After Watson’s speech, she led a short walk that was guided by lanterns, made by SUNY Oneonta students, with names of other cancer patients.
Alpha Phi Omega, a national service organization with a chapter in Oneonta, also supported the event.
Allison Leute, a member of Alpha Phi Omega said: “It’s important to do community service to give back to people who might be less fortunate than I am or use my abilities and my privileges that I have to help others that have less.”
$1,028 was collected in cash and more was donated through PayPal. The final tally has not been announced. Those who would like to donate can do so at tinyurl.com/mr3s74x6
