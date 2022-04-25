Campus festival puts changing environment in focus

The environment was in the spotlight as SUNY Oneonta wrapped up Green Dragon Week with a festival Saturday, April 23.
The "2041 Festival: Imaging a Positive Climate Future" took place at at the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center on the college campus. The event included student exhibits, podcasts, panel discussions, presentations and demonstrations.
Displays showcased student work in the field of environmental science. Issues surrounding climate change and its prevention were presented, including small-scale farming, biofuel production, a livestock virus called CARV-29, solar power, hydroelectric water turbines and ocean restoration.
Many projects predicted both governmental and individual measures to combat climate change such as changing the way people eat and where they get their food, changing the way people get to places, and changing the way people get the energy to fuel their homes and cars.
Some efforts students encouraged included using genetically modified yeast in biofuel production, raising chickens, farm windmills, and solar panels on top of grocery stores. The effects of climate disasters and renewable energy efforts were most popular among presenters.
“The goal of the 2041 project is to get people thinking creatively and hopefully positively about our climate future," said Doug Reilly, director of the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center. Some positive effects, he said, could be replanting forests, restoring habitats, and reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.
Climate change is often thought of on a national or global scale, but “I think there’s a lot we can do locally to become more resilient and self-sufficient,” Reilly said. He used a recent snowstorm as an example, asking, “How do we help people keep their power on whether by creating microgrids or even individual grids at home with solar power?”
Professor Cheryl Cross from SUNY Oneonta assigned her environmental history class to present at the festival. The class read "The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here," by Hope Jahre which, paired with the festival, helps students learn about how the world has gotten to this point in climate change history and what the future may look like.
Referring to her students, Cross said, “I hope they can get a sense of their power as consumers and as individuals and their power to inspire other people to make change.”
Although the festival was a campus event, it was also a community matter. “We’re bringing all these students here to try and give back to the community and to share what we are learning with this community that is supporting us,” said Sage Gabier, a student presenter.
“What we are trying to think about is how can we make our local area stronger. How can we make it better for the people who live here, how can we improve the economy, how can we revitalize farming, and at the same time adjust to these things that are going to be happening. For example, the war in Ukraine is potentially going to threaten the global wheat supply and that could affect us here,” Reilly said.
Climate migration was also a talking point. Climate destruction causes the migration of people from the south to the north and from coastal regions to inland territories. Reilly said the issue has caused a positive effect in a city close to Oneonta.
“I look at a city like Utica that has taken in so many refugees and their economy and their city is a lot stronger because of that energy that they introduced," he said. "In a lot of our towns and cities, we’re losing population. We need people. The more people we have, the more energy we’ll have, and more businesses will be started.”
