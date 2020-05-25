SUNY Morrisville's Norwich Campus will celebrate its graduates during a drive-thru ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the campus parking lot on Conkey Avenue.
Faculty and staff will be in full regalia, joined by bagpipers amid other pomp and circumstance.
About 50 students will graduate, 33 of them with a nursing degree.
In addition to their diplomas, graduates will receive a yearbook and campus gifts.
Graduates are asked to arrive at the Norwich Campus parking lot at 1 p.m. through the south entrance of the campus parking lot and remain in their vehicles.
