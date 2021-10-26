Children and families from Oneonta and the surrounding area are invited to the SUNY Oneonta campus to participate in its Halloween Creepy Carnival on Thursday, Oct. 28, on the quad at the center of campus.
The carnival is free to community members and will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude by 8:30 p.m.
Hosted by the SUNY Oneonta Office of Residential Community Life, students will have snacks and other treats as well as Halloween-themed activities. A raffle will raise funds for the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club.
More information about the event is available from the SUNY Oneonta Office of Residential Community Life at 607-436-2514.
