The Student Research and Creative Activity Days at SUNY Oneonta are underway.
According to a media release, the event began Thursday, April 15, and will conclude Friday, April 16. It takes the form of a virtual showcase and features the work of 140 students and faculty members.
“SRCA Day spotlights the scholarly activities of our students, highlighting the impact of experiential learning opportunities,” Kathy Meeker, director of grants development, said.
The SRCA opening event featured live poster sessions, student presentations, and a keynote address by Jared Reynolds, a 2012 SUNY Oneonta graduate and, founding member of RM Law Group LLC in Chicago, who spoke on “Going With the Flow: A Guide to Being Confident While Uncertain.”
According to the release, the SRCA Showcase includes 60 projects representing the work of 90 students and 50 faculty mentors from 30 academic departments. In addition, three “live” student presentation sessions are scheduled where viewers can interact with the student presenters.
This is the second year the event has taken place virtually. Previously, it was held at Hunt Union.
Among the students taking part was a biology major Claire Curtinn, who said she has been intrigued by parasites since watching “Monsters Inside Me” as a child. She has been working with Florian Reyda, professor of biology, on a study of parasites in North American freshwater fishes.
For her third appearance at SRCA Day, she created a poster. “Engaging in this research has allowed me to gain a lot more knowledge about how the scientific process works in field biology,” she said. “I’ve also learned that by studying parasites, we get a better idea of what’s happening in the ecosystem.”
Sabrina De La Rosa, a mass communication major with a concentration in production, created a short film on the aftermath of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests that incorporates poetry, the spoken word, music, and dance, the release said. “My goal for the project was to make it as meaningful as possible by exploring different art forms as a way of movement, of progress, of pushing for advancement,” she said.
Curtin and De La Rosa’s projects are supported by the Student Grant Program for Research and Creative Activity, funded by the College at Oneonta Foundation and the Alumni Association. Their presentations and those of their peers can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/4stexrvk.
Thirty-five percent of the SRCA projects have been supported by the College Foundation and Alumni Association through funding allocated to the Student Grant Program for Research and Creative Activity, the release said.
