The following cancellations were announced today or earlier:
The MUG ONE meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled, as have the April and May meetings. Hartwick College, which hosts the meetings, announced that in-person classes will be suspended after Friday's classes, and online course will begin March 23, because of COVID-19.
Downsville Central School has canceled after-school activities. No reason was provided.
Family Reading Night scheduled to take place at the Cooperstown Elementary School on Friday, March 13, has been canceled.
The grand opening event for Club Odyssey scheduled for March 17 has been postponed. The club will still be will still be open to provide young adults with a safe and sober space to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, but there won't be an open house for the community to attend, according to a media release.
RoboRave New York, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Oxford Academy and Central school, has been canceled.
Remaining Sugaring Off at The Farmers's Museum outside of Cooperstown have be canceled.
The Local Government training workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Meadows Office Building has been postponed.
The 38th annual Crayon Carnival scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21, in Cooperstown is canceled.
United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties announced the mass food distributions will no longer be open to the public. Due to safety concerns, space and time constraints, the ability to continue serving the community in this manner is "undoable," according to a media release. The next distribution was scheduled for March 25.
The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Speakers Series featuring "Antoinette Kuzminski: Emerging Contaminants in Otsego Lake and the Susquehanna River" scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
The Packaging Workshop planned for Wednesday, March 18, at SUNY Cobleskill (and co-hosted by the Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marketing Corporation, Schoharie County's Tourism Promotion Agency, has been canceled.
Oneonta Main Street Goes Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness Celebration celebration scheduled for Friday, March 27, in Mueller Plaza has been canceled.
This list will be undated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.