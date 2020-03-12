The following cancellations, postponements and changes were announced related to the COVID-19 outbreak:
The MUG ONE meeting scheduled for March 12 has been canceled, as have the April and May meetings. Hartwick College, which hosts the meetings, announced that in-person classes will be suspended after Friday's classes, and online course will begin March 23, because of COVID-19.
Family Reading Night scheduled to take place at the Cooperstown Elementary School on Friday, March 13, has been canceled.
The grand opening event for Club Odyssey scheduled for March 17 has been postponed. The club will still be will still be open to provide young adults with a safe and sober space to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, but there won't be an open house for the community to attend, according to a media release.
RoboRave New York, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Oxford Academy and Central school, has been canceled.
Remaining Sugaring Off at The Farmers's Museum outside of Cooperstown have be canceled.
The Local Government training workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Meadows Office Building has been postponed.
The 38th annual Crayon Carnival scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21, in Cooperstown is canceled.
United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties announced the mass food distributions will no longer be open to the public. Due to safety concerns, space and time constraints, the ability to continue serving the community in this manner is "undoable," according to a media release. The next distribution was scheduled for March 25.
The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Speakers Series featuring "Antoinette Kuzminski: Emerging Contaminants in Otsego Lake and the Susquehanna River" scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
The Packaging Workshop planned for Wednesday, March 18, at SUNY Cobleskill (and co-hosted by the Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce and Destination Marketing Corporation, Schoharie County's Tourism Promotion Agency, has been canceled.
Oneonta Main Street Goes Blue for Colon Cancer Awareness Celebration scheduled for Friday, March 27, in Mueller Plaza has been canceled.
The March 14 MET performance simulcast at Foothills Performing Arts Center is canceled as well as any remaining MET performances until further notice.
The third annual Sidney Irish for a Day Parade set for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
Clark Sports Center has limited access to adults only and for individual workouts in the Fitness Center and swimming pools.
Destination Oneonta and Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center have postponed the Shamrock Swing scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed all winter championships
Cooperstown Concert Series' Black Feathers show scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
Fly Creek Philharmonic has postponed its show scheduled for March 20 and 21.
This list will be updated as information becomes available.
