The following changes have been announced for Feb. 16, 2021:

Schools on a two hour delay:

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School

Greene Central School

Hancock Central School

Norwich Central School

Oxford Academy and Central School

Sidney Central School

Schools on a three hour delay:

Walton Central School

Schools closed:

Afton Central School (had been on a delay)

Delaware Academy and Central School in Delhi (had been on a delay)

Deposit Central School (had been on a delay)

Downsville Central School

Franklin Central School (had been on a delay)

Schools switching to virtual learning:

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. Offices will open at 11 a.m.

Unadilla Valley Central School, first period to begin at 8:30 a.m. (was on a two hour delay

Also:

Otsego Express bus routes will be closed.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

