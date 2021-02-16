The following changes have been announced for Feb. 16, 2021:
Schools on a two hour delay:
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School
Greene Central School
Hancock Central School
Norwich Central School
Oxford Academy and Central School
Sidney Central School
Schools on a three hour delay:
Walton Central School
Schools closed:
Afton Central School (had been on a delay)
Delaware Academy and Central School in Delhi (had been on a delay)
Deposit Central School (had been on a delay)
Downsville Central School
Franklin Central School (had been on a delay)
Schools switching to virtual learning:
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. Offices will open at 11 a.m.
Unadilla Valley Central School, first period to begin at 8:30 a.m. (was on a two hour delay
Also:
Otsego Express bus routes will be closed.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
