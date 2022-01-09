The following schools have announced changes to their schedule for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Two-hour delay:

Afton Central School

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School

Deposit Central School

Downsville Central School

Franklin Central School

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School

Greene Central School

Hancock Central School

Norwich Central School District

Otselic Valley Central School

Oxford Academy and Central School

Sidney Central School

Unadilla Valley Central School

Unatego Central School 

Walton Central School

Closed:

Margetville Central School (remote instruction for the rest of the week)

Richfield Springs Central School

Sherburne-Earlville Central School

Remote learning:

Edmeston Central School (for the week)

Gilboa-Conesville Central School (through Wednesday)

Laurens Central School (for the week)

