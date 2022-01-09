The following schools have announced changes to their schedule for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Two-hour delay:
Afton Central School
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School
Deposit Central School
Downsville Central School
Franklin Central School
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Greene Central School
Hancock Central School
Norwich Central School District
Otselic Valley Central School
Oxford Academy and Central School
Sidney Central School
Unadilla Valley Central School
Unatego Central School
Walton Central School
Closed:
Margetville Central School (remote instruction for the rest of the week)
Richfield Springs Central School
Sherburne-Earlville Central School
Remote learning:
Edmeston Central School (for the week)
Gilboa-Conesville Central School (through Wednesday)
Laurens Central School (for the week)
