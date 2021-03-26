A Chenango County Republican has filed petitions to run in a GOP primary for Chenango County clerk.
According to a media release from his campaign, Brian Wessels filed more than 800 signatures Thursday on his designating petition for the office. The minimum requirement is 205 signatures to be placed on the ballot for the primary election in June.
“I am overwhelmed with the unbelievable support I’ve received throughout Chenango County while my team and I have collected 831 signatures for my designating petition,” Wessels said in a media release. “While the minimum number of signatures required has been significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were also challenged with a much shorter time period to collect signatures and had to deal with very cold weather. I set a very high goal and we exceeded that goal by more than 300 signatures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.