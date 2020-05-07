Corey Mosher, a Democratic candidate for the 121st District seat in the state Assembly, will hold an online "town hall" conversation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
According to a media release, the event will focus on education policy. It will take place via Zoom and a recording will be made public afterward.
The conversation will feature a short introduction by Mosher on his views on education policy and will be followed up by a question-and-answer period where participants will be able to ask questions of the candidate, the release said.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84297546922. The ID number is 842 9754 6922.
