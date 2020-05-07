FRANKLIN - David A. Bullis Sr., 78, of Franklin, passed away on April 8, 2020, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta. He was born on July 31, 1941, in Walton, the son of the late Charles B. and Agnes (Forester) Bullis. On Sept. 1, 1961, David married Margaret J. Becker, who survives. Davi…