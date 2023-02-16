Voters in many area villages will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, to elect mayors and village trustees. The deadline for candidates to file was Tuesday, Feb. 14.

We spoke to village clerks across the region and received the following information about candidates who had filed petitions. Some clerks were not available.

Chenango County

Bainbridge

No elections this year.

Greene

Mayor: Phillip Brown (incumbent); village trustee: Jodi Najarian, Ronald Williamson

New Berlin

Mayor: Peter Lennon (incumbent); village trustee: James Crawford (incumbent), Richard Potter.

Oxford

Mayor and two trustee positions are open; election will be held June 20.

Delaware County

Delhi

Mayor: Jeffrey A. Gearhart (current trustee), Daniel M. Ayres, Jessica Raber; village trustee: Janet Tweed (incumbent), Ian Lamont (incumbent).

Deposit

Village trustee: Dean Price (incumbent), Harry Warner (incumbent).

Fleischmanns

Mayor: Sam Gil (current trustee), Elizabeth Hughes; village trustee: Miguel Martinez-Riddle, Yvonne Router, Todd Pascarella, Stewart Cohen (incumbent).

Franklin

Village trustee: John Wilson (incumbent).

Hancock

Village trustee: Shaun Shannon (incumbent), Shane Mielke.

Sidney

Mayor: Victor Tartaglia (current trustee), Raymond Baker Jr. (current trustee); village trustee: Barry Macpherson (incumbent).

Stamford

Mayor: Robert Schneider (incumbent); village trustee: James Kopp (incumbent).

Walton

Mayor: Edward Snow (incumbent); village trustee: Eric Ball (incumbent), Nate Jamieson (incumbent).

Otsego County

Cooperstown

Village trustee: Joseph Membrino (incumbent), George Fasanelli.

Milford

Mayor: Brian Pokorny (incumbent); village trustee: Michael Strong (incumbent).

Otego

Mayor: Ernest Kroll (incumbent)

Richfield Springs

Village trustee: Fred Culbert, Lucas Vanriper (incumbent).

Unadilla

Village trustee: Democrat candidates — Dwight Mott, Kaleigh Barber, Jacqueline Carey; Independent Candidates — Carl G. French, Christopher J. Price.

Tags

Trending Video