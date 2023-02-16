Voters in many area villages will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, to elect mayors and village trustees. The deadline for candidates to file was Tuesday, Feb. 14.
We spoke to village clerks across the region and received the following information about candidates who had filed petitions. Some clerks were not available.
Chenango County
Bainbridge
No elections this year.
Greene
Mayor: Phillip Brown (incumbent); village trustee: Jodi Najarian, Ronald Williamson
New Berlin
Mayor: Peter Lennon (incumbent); village trustee: James Crawford (incumbent), Richard Potter.
Oxford
Mayor and two trustee positions are open; election will be held June 20.
Delaware County
Delhi
Mayor: Jeffrey A. Gearhart (current trustee), Daniel M. Ayres, Jessica Raber; village trustee: Janet Tweed (incumbent), Ian Lamont (incumbent).
Deposit
Village trustee: Dean Price (incumbent), Harry Warner (incumbent).
Fleischmanns
Mayor: Sam Gil (current trustee), Elizabeth Hughes; village trustee: Miguel Martinez-Riddle, Yvonne Router, Todd Pascarella, Stewart Cohen (incumbent).
Franklin
Village trustee: John Wilson (incumbent).
Hancock
Village trustee: Shaun Shannon (incumbent), Shane Mielke.
Sidney
Mayor: Victor Tartaglia (current trustee), Raymond Baker Jr. (current trustee); village trustee: Barry Macpherson (incumbent).
Stamford
Mayor: Robert Schneider (incumbent); village trustee: James Kopp (incumbent).
Walton
Mayor: Edward Snow (incumbent); village trustee: Eric Ball (incumbent), Nate Jamieson (incumbent).
Otsego County
Cooperstown
Village trustee: Joseph Membrino (incumbent), George Fasanelli.
Milford
Mayor: Brian Pokorny (incumbent); village trustee: Michael Strong (incumbent).
Otego
Mayor: Ernest Kroll (incumbent)
Richfield Springs
Village trustee: Fred Culbert, Lucas Vanriper (incumbent).
Unadilla
Village trustee: Democrat candidates — Dwight Mott, Kaleigh Barber, Jacqueline Carey; Independent Candidates — Carl G. French, Christopher J. Price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.