CANO Chili Bowl to return after two-year pandemic hiatus

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s Chili Bowl fundraiser returns Sunday, May 1, after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.
The event, typically scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, was moved to May so that it could be held outside.
The event features a chili cook-off competition with more than 20 competitors, local beer and live music. The admission price includes handmade ceramic bowls created and decorated by community volunteers. The chili is made by local restaurants and independent chefs, with awards in the professional and amateur categories going to favorites chosen by popular vote. A third overall prize, the Firemen’s Award, is selected by a panel of local firefighters.
“Our community is really excited to do something, to participate in life again, and to be a part of a large event like this. So I think that's why we've had so much enthusiasm from local chefs this year,” said Hope Von Stengel, executive director of CANO. There are more amateur chefs but fewer restaurants participating this year.
Potter and art instructor Tim Gargash made more than 200 bowls, which were then painted by volunteers. Hartwick College students made 108 bowls to donate, said Stephanie Rozene, associate professor of art, as she and CANO Board President Jim Maloney wrapped them in butcher paper to deliver to the gallery Friday afternoon.
The bowls were mostly made students enrolled in Rozene’s Introduction to Wheel Throwing class, none of whom are art majors, plus six senior students. She also held three “bowlorama” open studio nights when the student clay club taught peers how to make slab bowls by draping thin sheets of clay over slump molds, she said.
“It’s one of these fundraisers events that’s not just CANO, it’s everyone in the community,” said Von Stengel. The donations support all of CANO’s art and arts education projects.
“CANO's mission is promoting the arts, supporting artists and engaging the community,” she said. “Our programming, particularly our art classes, are really popular because people want to create. I mean, it's a fundamental aspect of being human.” There aren't enough local opportunities for creative expression, especially now, even in public schools, she said.
In addition, CANO this year created a series of bowls for Ukraine, painted blue and yellow balls. $10 of the price will go to the Vet Crew Foundation, a team of veterinarians working in Odessa to rescue pets and exotic animals during the war.
The Chili Bowl event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside CANO at 11 Ford Avenue in Oneonta. CANO members can come at 11:30 a.m. to have first choice in picking the handmade bowls. Three bands — Hanzolo, Jump the Shark & the Mansion Jam Band — will perform starting at 1 p.m.
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students and free for children under 13. The bowls are included for all except children. Some fancier bowls and the bowls for Ukraine include an additional donation.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
