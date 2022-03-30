Canstruction to return to Southside Mall

Contestants plan to build sculptures made from giant stacks of canned food as the Canstruction competition returns to Oneonta’s Southside Mall on Saturday, April 2, after a three-year hiatus.
In 2019, the last time the creative food drive was held locally, five teams used 3,195 donated cans of food to build structures along the mall concourse, including a rocket ship, a sailboat, and “Cavity Sam,” the character from the board game Operation. Afterward, the 2,645 pounds of canned and boxed food were donated to local food pantries through the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County.
Canstruction is an international nonprofit hunger relief competition that has collected millions of pounds of food each year for local food banks through citywide competitions. Although COVID-19 has made “food banks’ needs more dire than ever,” few Canstruction competitions have been held since 2020, according to the organization’s website.
The local event has collected about 45,000 pounds of food since 2011, said event organizer Linda Drake, director of the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at SUNY Oneonta. “This particular project helps bring awareness to the food shortage in our community,” she said. “I mean, in these trying times, we have people that need help with food all over the country. But at least they can help in our own county.”
Drake’s 9-year-old grandson, Colin Millea of Oneonta, is joining a team for the first time this year. On March 29, Millea and his family bought more than 500 red and white cans of Campbell’s soup and 200 cans of tuna fish for their sculpture. The tuna can labels are blue with stars — the team plans to use them to create an American flag. “He’s very excited because he knows he’s gonna help hungry people and he's all about helping people,” Drake said.
Drake said she knows what the other teams intend to build but “it’s supposed to be a secret 'til they build it. Come by and see,” she said. The can sculptures can be up to 8 feet tall and 10feet wide, and are required to be self-supporting.
Teams will start building their sculptures at 11 a.m. Saturday. At 4 p.m., Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek will judge the results, with prizes in four categories: best meal, best use of labels, structural ingenuity and best original design.
There will be four teams competing from SUNY Oneonta, representing student government, athletics and two Greek organizations, plus one community team. Drake said it was difficult this year to get teams to commit. “I reached out to all the businesses I could think of, and also the Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter. We just didn't get any.”
The Hunger Coalition of Otsego County will also hold a can drive during the exhibit: visitors are invited to bring cans when they come to see the exhibit. The can sculptures will be on display until April 10, after which the cans will be sorted and representatives from 15 food pantries and meal programs will come to pick up their share.
“Service is one of the pillars of our campus," Drake said. "And the students are really invested in giving back.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
