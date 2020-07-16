'Carnival Eats' satiates cravings for fair food

Half a dozen trailers decked in blazing pinstripes and flashing lights sprung up earlier this week behind the grandstand at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. Ordinarily a signal that the county fair is drawing near, their arrival heralds instead a popular fair tradition modified amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gate No. 2 will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for “Carnival Eats,” a smorgasbord of classic fair foods including deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies, funnel cakes and fried dough, candy apples, cotton candy, corn dogs and hot dogs, gyros, fries, deep-fried pickles, Italian sausage and lemonade.
“People don’t have an opportunity to get fair food this year,” said Mary Weidman, president of the Chenango County Fair Board of Directors. “Our goal is to get the public out and do it safely and not endanger people with mass gatherings.”
Attendees are encouraged to social distance and wear face masks.
“Summer’s been canceled and people have been looking for something to do,” said Kevin Jankiewicz, president of Main Event Amusements. “We thought we’d bring a little taste of the fair to the community.”
Jankiewicz said the Norwich event is one of several booked by his Solvay-based company, which regularly contracts with the New York State Fair, across the state this summer.
The events help make up for revenue lost to the widespread cancellation of fairs and festivals across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “but this doesn’t compare to the business that we would do normally.”
“The whole fair industry has been shut down,” Jankiewicz continued. “We’re not the only ones doing this — there’s vendors across the country still making fair food.”
“A lot of fairgrounds are financially struggling right now,” Weidman said. “We all have to interact and you don’t know what’s going to happen week to week.”
The board canceled the fair in June after consulting with its vendors, many of whom travel from other states like Connecticut and Florida, Weidman said.
“It just wasn’t going to work out, so we’re doing some small events instead,” she said. “We’re really trying to utilize the fairgrounds for community purposes as much as possible.”
The fair board partnered with Norwich’s Colonia Theatre to screen drive-in movies on weekends throughout the summer, and the fairgrounds will host a rabies clinic Saturday, July 18, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to take the place of the county clinics that were canceled amid the pandemic.
“The idea is to put a smile on the kids’ faces,” Jankiewicz said. “You would not believe how happy they are to see all the good fair foods.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
