Otsego County’s Board of Representatives took two more steps to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on its 2020 budget, voting Wednesday, June 3, to institute a spending freeze in several categories and to cut contracts with outside vendors by 15%.
The board met via Zoom and broadcast the meeting on Facebook Live.
Board members unanimously approved an amended spending freeze, replacing a proposed approval level for expenditures of $1,000 or more and instead instituting the freeze on travel, lodging, equipment, training and “other” purchases.
Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles said the changes were needed to prevent committee meetings from becoming dominated by spending requests.
The other cost saving measure, to cut payments to outside vendors in partnership with the county, passed 12-2, with Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, and Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, dissenting.
The measure will save the county about $200,000, but it only got approval after an amendment by Andrew Stammel, D-town of Oneonta, failed. Stammel wanted to cut payments to one group, Destination Marketing Corporation of Otsego County, by 24% or about $52,000.
DMCOC, the county’s public-private partner in tourism promotion, signed a three-year contract with Otsego in 2019, which pays the group a share of the county’s bed tax.
Other groups receiving a cut in funding from Otsego County include the Four County Library System, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Otsego County Chamber of Commence, Cooperstown Kiosk, Otsego County Fair and the county’s micro-grant program.
However, the county pays the largest payments to DMCOC, bringing it to the attention of the representatives.
This was the second month the board considered the resolution, after shelving it at a special meeting Wednesday, May 20. The county’s payment to DMCOC was also an issue then. In last week’s Administration Committee meeting, the committee voted to keep the proposal at 15%.
Wednesday, Stammel’s resolution failed 9-5, with McCarty, Frazier, Michelle Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, and Rick Brockway, R-Laurens, Otego, voting with Stammel.
Ruffles said this year’s bed tax loss has been stark. The county has made $6,343 this year compared to $132,359 by this point in 2019. Ruffles said the next month of sales tax checks will arrive soon, as will the $8 million revenue anticipation note the county approved last month. But he said the holding pattern with the state reimbursements and next part of the state budget has been going on for too long, and so the county is still without complete information.
In other business, Board Chair Dave Bliss told the members that longtime Otsego County Planner Karen Sullivan has announced her retirement. Her last day will be July 31, Bliss said.
“I told her I wasn’t going to accept it,” Bliss said. “We can’t do that, but I wish we could.”
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
