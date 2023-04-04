The Catskill Watershed Corporation celebrated its 25th anniversary during its annual meeting Tuesday, April 4.
The corporation was formed after the 1997 memorandum of agreement was signed between New York City, the state, federal and environmental entities, the Coalition of Watershed Towns and the upstate communities in the city’s watershed, CWC Executive Director Jason Merwin said. Both the city and the upstate communities wanted to run the corporation, but it was decided it was best if it remained an independent agency, he said.
New York City receives water from a network of reservoirs in Delaware, Schoharie, Ulster and Sullivan counties west of the Hudson River, and from a network of reservoirs in Putnam and Westchester counties east of the Hudson River. Water flows downhill along the Delaware and Catskill aqueducts.
The 15-member board has six representatives from Delaware County: two each from Greene and Ulster counties, one each from Schoharie and Sullivan counties, while two members are appointed by the state governor, of which one must live in the watershed and one is appointed by the New York City mayor, Merwin said. In order for a resolution to pass, it must have 10 votes in favor, “so people need to work together,” he said.
The corporation was formed to help people living in the watershed and to help New York City protect its water. The corporation oversees several programs, Merwin said: economic development, septic replacement and maintenance, public education, flood hazard mitigation, community wastewater management and stormwater management.
Merwin highlighted the corporation’s accomplishments during the past 25 years. He said the corporation has given out 357 business loans totaling more than $100 million.
He said the corporation is working with the town of Middletown to complete two wastewater projects, one in the hamlet of New Kingston, to connect the homes to a community septic system, and the other in Halcottsville, to connect that hamlet to the village of Margaretville’s wastwater treatment plant. The CWC is also working with West Conesville to build new septic tanks on every property and connect them to a remote leach field about a mile away from the hamlet.
According to Merwin, the CWC’s most known and popular program is replacing septic systems for residents in the city’s watershed. Since the corporation formed, 6,507 septic tanks have been replaced and currently treat 330 gallons per day.
The public education program is popular in New York City, but Merwin said wished more upstate schools would apply for funding.
During the meeting, New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said the city’s water system was recently highlighted at the United Nations global water summit. He said the city hosted several local events.
During the week of discussions, “over and over again most of the conversations I had highlighted the relationship between New York City and its watershed,” he said. “It’s not just an example of a local partnership. It’s a global architype. People from around the world use us as an example of how particularly large cities and more rural areas can work together.”
Aggarwala said he knew the DEP “has a lot of work to do” to help its watershed. He said the department is trying to streamline permitting.
During the meeting, Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé was re-elected as CWC president. Molé said she has been on the board for 19 years and is “grateful” to be re-elected as president.
She said in the annual report, “The CWC’s support of local programs continues to bolster the local economy, support clean water and provide for our local communities in a way that will enhance our future. As president, I have witnessed the level of professionalism and expertise the staff puts into each program and individual application to provide high-level projects that protect water quality as well as help local residents and businesses meet the high standards required in the New York City watershed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.