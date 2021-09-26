Cazenovia man announces run for Salka's seat

A Cazenovia resident has announced his plans to run for the Assembly seat held by John Salka, R-Brookfield.
Colton Mennig announced his plans to run for the Democratic Party nomination for the 121st District, which includes Madison County, most of Otsego County, and part of Oneida County.
Mennig graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse in the fall of 2017 before attending a public policy programs at American University for his master's degree, according to a media release.
"I have spent my life fighting for a better future for Upstate New York," Mennig said in the release. "I've worked to make sure our students have access to the resources they need to succeed, advocated for our small businesses and farms, pushed to protect our lands, and fought to make health care more affordable and accessible."
Working with both the Trump Administration and Democratic lawmakers, Mennig was involved in policy discussions that directly impacted families and communities in Upstate New York, according to the release.
"I have always fought for the best interests of our communities. This campaign isn't about me — it's about the people of this district. We have gotten the short end of the stick for far too long. This district deserves an effective assemblyman, who listens to all of their constituents and can successfully work with both parties to get real results for our communities," Mennig added.
For more information, visit mennigforassembly.com.
Salka was elected to the Assembly in 2018 after defeating longtime Aseemblyman Bill Magee, D-Nelson. He was re-elected in 2020 after a challenge from Oneonta resident Dan Butternmann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.