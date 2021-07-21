Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County will host the 91st Annual Delaware County Dairy Tour from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the town of Franklin.
The tour will begin at the Shane Stalter Farm, Valley-Hill Farm at 10905 State Highway 357 in Franklin. From 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., attendees will learn about different cover crop options for farmers. Information on cover crop species and termination options that can help farms capture the versatility and benefits of cover crops will also be explored, according to the CCE.
Stop two will be at the Dairysmith Holsteins at 21 Bartlett Hollow Road in Franklin from noon to 1:45 p.m. This stop will include lunch. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch. Clark Farms Creamery will supply the milk, and Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream & More will supply ice cream for dessert. Delaware County Dairy Princess Jillian Hungerford and her ambassadors will do the serving. At the farm, attendees will learn how the 130-cow registered Holstein dairy is run by three generations.
The final stop will be at the Sitts Co Holsteins at 13501 State Highway 357 in Franklin from 2 to 3 p.m. Garret and Traci Sitts will give an overview of recent projects on their 115-cow, 3X Registered Holstein dairy. According to CCE, the next generation is taking a big interest in the dairy, maple and golf course businesses. Attendees will see the Sitts' new calf barn and free choice acidified milk feeding equipment. Delaware County Soil and Water District staff will discuss waste management projects.
For more information about the tour, call Mariane Kiraly at 607-865-6531 or email mk129@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.