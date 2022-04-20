CCS board gives scant details on principal firing

The Cooperstown Board of Education officially fired former Junior-Senior High School principal Karl O’Leary during the board’s monthly meeting April 20.
O’Leary left the school March 18. He had a probationary appointment and served as the principal in Cooperstown for eight months. He is the fourth Cooperstown principal in a row to last less than a year.
Wednesday night, O’Leary’s termination was strictly a procedural matter; it happened swiftly, without discussion or debate. Board Member Denise Hollis read a summary of the personnel committee’s April 7 meeting. Then Superintendent Sarah Spross recommended that O’Leary’s probationary appointment be discontinued on May 21.
Board member Wendy Kiuber read the recommended action from the meeting agenda: “Be it resolved, that the Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District hereby votes to consider the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools that the probationary appointment of Principal Karl O’Leary be discontinued. The Board directs the Superintendent to notify him of the effective date of his termination.”
The six members of the school board then voted unanimously to terminate O’Leary. The entire action took three minutes out of the board’s nearly three-hour meeting. The board then continued down the agenda to the next personnel matter — accepting the retirement of elementary teacher Diana Garcia, “with appreciation for the many years of service to our district.”
The Cooperstown Central School District has repeatedly declined to answer any questions about O’Leary’s dismissal. Previous requests were referred to Spross, who suggested the board would discuss the matter at the Wednesday meeting.
During a break, Spross declined to speak further about O’Leary.
“As the resolution said, it is still an active personnel matter, so I can’t talk about it,” she said. She would not say whether O’Leary has continued to be paid, but did say that she will personally inform him of the board’s action. She then apologized for not being able to be more forthcoming.
Spross previously said the district has enough administrative staff to finish out the school year, including herself, assistant principal Amy Malcuria, elementary principal Tracy Durkee, director of special education Ramona Luettger and business official Amy Kukenberger.
“The team here knows what we need to do from March to June, to execute state testing requirements, graduation, National Honor Society, awards, and continue with instruction,” she said in March. “It has not been a distraction for the faculty, staff or students. These faculty are incredibly professional and dedicated to the success of students.”
The Cooperstown school district has had a lot of administrative transitions lately, with six principals and four superintendents in six years. Mike Cring was the last long-term Cooperstown high school principal from 2009 until March 2016, when he was reassigned to become director of student services. He left three months later, according to articles in The Daily Star archives.
Donna Lucy was principal for two years, followed by interim principal Jim Brophy in 2018-2019. Kristen Butler was hired as principal and served for 11 months. When she left, elementary school principal Ann Meccariello was appointed principal of the junior-senior high school. She left in March 2021 for another position, and the school was without a principal for the rest of last school year.
Near the end of the meeting, the board went into a closed executive session “for the purpose of discussing the employment history of particular persons.” It was not clear whether this personnel matter was related to other discussions on the agenda.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
