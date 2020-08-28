CCS superintendent to leave for job at alma mater

Cooperstown Central School District Superintendent William Crankshaw will leave his position by the end of the year and return to his alma mater to serve as superintendent.
The Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education announced Thursday on the district website that Crankshaw was appointed during a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 27. His five-year contract with the district is set to begin Dec. 1 or earlier, “pending arrangements with his current district.”
“Dr. Crankshaw has all the important characteristics our community and constituents said are needed in our future superintendent,” Johnstown Board of Education President Christopher Tallon said. “Dr. Crankshaw not only has the experience that we were looking for but also has an in-depth knowledge of our school district and our community.”
Crankshaw, a Johnstown alumnus, will replace Interim Superintendent Karen Geelan, who has lead the district since its former superintendent took a position in another district last year, according to the Johnstown website.
“Coming home is meaningful — one thing I’ve learned in my career is that meaningful investment in a community one is passionate about is critical,” Dr. Crankshaw said. “I couldn’t be happier or more honored to return to Johnstown to work along-side its passionate educators on behalf of students.”
Crankshaw has served as Cooperstown district superintendent since 2016.
