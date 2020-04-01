As the official 2020 Census timeline has been delayed by at least two weeks, local governments are concentrating their efforts on promoting and advertising the count.
“We’re encouraging people who are idling at home with nothing to do to take that opportunity and fill out the census form,” said Shelly Johnson-Bennett, director of the Delaware County Planning Department.
Bennett-Johnson said the county’s complete count committee, a partnership with Delaware Opportunities, planned a series of public events to explain the importance of census participation and would provide assistance completing the form at local businesses and libraries.
“Obviously a lot of that is on hold now,” she said.
The Otsego County Board of Representatives on Wednesday voted unanimously to accept $114,294 in state funding to provide outreach assistance through partnerships with local nonprofit organizations such as Catholic Charities, Opportunities for Otsego, Pathfinder Village and the Huntington Memorial Library.
The county planning department had drafted TV and radio ads to promote the census, and OFO was planning to set up stations to assist Otsego County residents in completing the forms, according to Shane Digan, planner trainee at the Otsego County Planning Department and coordinator of local census efforts.
“It’s going to be hard to get a complete count, but we’re still moving forward,” he said. “It still has to happen this year because it’s constitutionally mandated.”
The U.S. Census Bureau last year identified two tracts within the city of Oneonta as “hard to count” — the Sixth Ward and Neahwa Park area, and the southern portion of the SUNY campus, Digan said.
The county’s complete count committee planned to partner with local colleges to ensure the students are properly accounted for, he said.
“Because the students spend more than 50% of their time here, they should be counted here,” Digan said. “It’s going to be tricky because they’re not here right now, even though they normally would be.”
Digan estimated that 95% of Hartwick College students live on campus, while only about 50% of SUNY Oneonta students do.
On-campus SUNY residents will be counted through group enumeration, a special process for counting people who live or stay in group quarters during the 2020 Census, according to Digan.
Because group quarters are owned or managed by a third party, the Census Bureau assists administrators in responding to the census on behalf of residents to ensure a complete and accurate count, according to the organization.
Digan emphasized the importance of completing census forms online or by mail to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure for census workers.
“If you don’t complete the census on your own, we have to send a census taker to your house,” Digan said.
Chenango County did not pursue state funding for census outreach efforts, according to Shane Butler, director of the Chenango County Planning Department, who said: “our office is still trying to promote the count and get as many people as possible to participate.”
The department is instead directing its efforts toward encouraging a competition-style atmosphere between its municipalities and neighboring counties for census participation, Butler said.
Daily updates are available on the Chenango County Planning Department’s Facebook page.
“We asked other county departments to remind residents to complete their forms, but with everybody’s mind on the coronavirus, we’re trying to be mindful that everybody’s focus is on keeping people well and fed,” Butler said.
For live census results, visit censushardtocountmaps2020.us.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.