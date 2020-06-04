As the U.S. Census Bureau restarts limited field operations across the state this week, census workers are delivering 2020 Census invitations and questionnaires to households which have not yet received them, mostly at rural addresses that do not get regular mail delivery, according to Shane Butler, Chenango County planning director.
“The health and safety of the public and Census employees remains a top priority,” Butler said. “Census employees will be wearing face masks and will deliver these packages at each household without attempting contact with residents.”
About 12% of Chenango County households will be affected by the initiative, primarily in the towns of McDonough, Plymouth, German, Otselic, Pitcher, Lincklaen, New Berlin, Pharsalia, Smithville, Smyrna, North Norwich, Sherburne, Preston, Oxford, Guilford and Greene, but could also include “sporadic neighborhoods in other municipalities,” Butler said.
Chenango County has a response rate of 49.5% as of May 27, according to Butler. The national response rate is just over 60% and New York state’s response rate is around 55%.
Delaware County reported a 32% response rate as of May 29, according to census data.
Leading the county in response rates are the towns of Sidney at 55.2%, Walton at 52.4%, Delhi at 52% and Meredith at 42.7%. The towns with the lowest response rates are Middletown at 12.1%, Roxbury at 13.6%, Colchester at 15.5% and Andes at 16.4%.
46.5% of Otsego County residents completed their census forms as of May 29, according to census data.
At 61.7%, the town of Oneonta leads Otsego County in terms of response rate. Other leading municipalities include Laurens at 52.5%, Burlington at 52.4%, Edmeston at 51.9%, the town of Otego at 51.8% and the city of Oneonta at 51%.
The towns of Richfield and Exeter reported the lowest response rates of the county, at 29.9% and 29.4%, respectively.
Census workers will be leaving door hangers at homes that do not receive home mail delivery, according to Otsego County Planning Director Karen Sullivan.
“In some cases, these will be second homes or unoccupied rentals,” she said, advising landlords and second-home owners not to discard the hangers but return them with “0” marked for the number of residents.
“The reason this matters is that, absent a returned form, the Census takers will make as many as three visits to the property, starting in August, in an effort to count the residents, wasting everyone's time, and in these virus days, increasing risk needlessly,” Sullivan said.
For information on identifying Census workers, visit 2020census.gov/en/census-takers.html. Municipality response rates can be tracked at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.