New population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau show that New York City lost more residents during the year ending July 2021 than any other city in the country. Meanwhile, some upstate New York counties paused or reversed a gradual decades-long loss in population.
New York City lost an estimated 305,465 residents in one year, more than the next 14 top cities with declining population combined, according to a May 26 media release accompanying the new data.
The New York City population decreased 3.5%, the fifth highest in terms of percent of population lost. Three suburban New Jersey cities were also among the top ten in percentage of residents moving out.
While some of those former city residents moved upstate, many more relocated to other parts of the country. “Overall, growth slowed in the nation’s biggest cities and some states experienced an uptick in populations due to migration to the South and West in the first year after the pandemic hit,” the release said.
Delaware and Schoharie counties had modest increases in population, according to an analysis of the town-by-town data provided by the Census Bureau. Delaware County gained an estimated 200 residents in one year, a 0.4% population increase. Schoharie County grew by about 140 people, an increase of 0.5%.
Other Catskills counties — Sullivan, Ulster and Greene — also had slight population growth.
Although Delaware County Senior Planner Sean Leddy had not yet seen the data, the growth corresponded to what he has observed during the COVID pandemic.
“A lot of people moved, fled metropolitan New York for a more rural living situation where they could comfortably social distance,” he said May 25.
Delaware County public school populations have stabilized or slightly increased, which seems consistent with the Census findings, Leddy said. In addition, there’s been a seller’s market for housing with more demand than supply since early 2020, indicative of the same trends, he said.
A separate “Annual Estimates of Housing Units for Counties in New York” also released by the Census on May 26 showed that Delaware County had about 50 more households in 2021 than it had a year earlier, while Schoharie County had about 40 additional households.
Meanwhile, Chenango and Otsego counties both lost population, the estimates showed. About 230 residents left Otsego County, and 540 left Chenango. This is equivalent to a 0.4% population loss for Otsego County and 1% decline for Chenango.
Towns in both Chenango and Otsego counties lost more residents than the regional average: small towns in the Northeast with less than 5,000 population typically lost 0.2% over the year. In contrast, small towns in the western U.S. experienced an average 1.1% population growth.
Oneonta lost more residents than other places in the county, pointed out Otsego County Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom. The Census estimates show that Oneonta lost nearly 100 residents between the city and town. The estimated city population is now about 12,500, the lowest it has been since 1940. Cooperstown’s population remained steady at about 1,870 residents.
To prevent population loss “affordable housing, I think is one of the largest issues and then along with that, jobs outside of tourism,” Bliss said. While short-term baseball rentals are helpful for the local economy, they constrict the market for low-cost housing, he said.
Unlike the decennial census, the annual population estimates use various government administrative records, such as birth and death certificates and tax return statistics. Of course, “estimates are just estimates,” said Leddy, but they provide a useful framework for looking at trends.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer
